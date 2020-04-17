Reporting Conditions For Persons On Bail Suspended

The Court Administration Division (CAD) is advising the public that reporting conditions for bail have been suspended for persons reporting to police stations in St. Catherine.

The announcement comes after Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, announced a lockdown of the parish of St. Catherine, following a surge in the number of persons testing positive for COVID-19.

Acting Director of Client Services, Information and Communication at the CAD, Kadiesh Fletcher said reporting conditions will be suspended until April 22, 2020.

“There will be a suspension of the bail conditions for persons who are to report to police stations in the parish as well as for persons who reside outside of St. Catherine and have reporting conditions in the parish,” Ms. Fletcher said.

Habeas corpus and bail applications for the Parish Court in St. Catherine will also be transferred to the Supreme Court, King Street, where they will be heard. The Supreme Court has jurisdiction to hear these types of matters.

Meanwhile, effective Thursday, April 16, 2020, the St. Catherine Parish Court and all outstations in the parish will be closed to the public.

The court is scheduled to reopen on Wednesday April 22, 2020, in accordance with the lockdown of the parish.

For further information, members of the public are encouraged to contact the Judiciary’s Emergency COVID-19 Call Centre at 876-926-3750, 876-613-8800 and 876-754-8337 or toll-free at 888-429-5269.

Persons can also visit the websites, cad.gov.jm and parishcourt.gov.jm to learn more.