Repair Works Along Arthur Wint Drive and Eglin Road in Kingston and St. Andrew are Now Completed

Some Areas Still Experiencing No Water Conditions Or Low Pressures\

The National Water Commission (NWC) wishes to advise its customers that repairs along Arthur Wint Drive and Elgin Road in Kingston and St. Andrew have been completed since 10:00 last night. However, based on the breadth of the network some areas are still experiencing low pressures or no water conditions.

Areas Affected: Franklyn Town, Trench Town, Sections of Downtown Duke Street, Sections of Windward Road.

The NWC seeks to assure its valued customers that regular water supply is expected to be fully restored by 2:00pm today, October 13,2020.

The NWC regrets any inconvenience this disruption may cause and thank its valued customers for their patience and understanding.