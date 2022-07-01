Reopened Nuclear Medicine Division Boasts State-Of-The Art-Diagnostic Equipment

The re-established Nuclear Medicine Division at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) has been retrofitted with state-of-the-art single-photon emission computed tomography – SPECT-computed tomography (CT), which will provide critical and advanced diagnostic capabilities for a range of disorders.

SPECT-CT scan provides true 3-D information to analyse the functions of internal organs for early diagnosis and treatment of conditions such as cardiac problems and cancer.

It can diagnose and track the progression of cancer that has spread to the bones and other affected areas of the body.

The facility was established through the collaborative efforts of the UHWI, Ministry of Health and Wellness, Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ), and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, who addressed the opening ceremony on Thursday (June 30), said that the Nuclear Medicine Division will play an important role in the provision of modern health services for Jamaicans.

He said it will improve the diagnosis and management of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) including cancers and cardiac diseases.

“This facility has been equipped to provide SPECT-CT studies of the most frequent nuclear medicine investigations and specifically aims to support oncological and cardiological studies to look at frequent pathologies in Jamaica,” the Prime Minister pointed out.

“The service will now be available locally within the public healthcare system, and this means that patients will be able to get this up-to-date modern service at a fraction of the cost when compared to that offered overseas. This facility will benefit our citizens and those in the wider Caribbean,” he added.

Medical Chief of Staff, UHWI, Dr. Carl Bruce said that the hospital is placing greater focus on the treatment of breast cancer, and the SPECT-CT scan will advance capacity in this area.

“The technology has now moved us forward in the services that we can provide as a university and in the delivery of teaching and education in this area of disease treatment and prevention,” Dr. Bruce said.

Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Technical Cooperation, IAEA, Hua Liu, commended the multi-agency collaboration, which he said will provide critical support for the Jamaican health sector.

“Nuclear medicine and diagnostic imaging offer great benefit in enabling early and accurate detection of disease and contribute to the fight against NCDs,” he noted.

Mr. Liu said that the IAEA technical cooperation programme supports Jamaica’s efforts to address NCDs through the provision of large nuclear imaging equipment, SPECT-CT gamma camera, together with radio pharmacy (nuclear pharmacy), and quality control equipment.

He said the IAEA will also be providing long-term training to essential staff to ensure safe and effective operations at the centre.

“Through the IAEA Rays of Hope initiative, we will continue to support the expansion of radiation medicine capacities in Jamaica in diagnostic treatment, including support for the development and training of the national cancer-care workforce,” he added.