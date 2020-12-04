Remedial Pavement Works to be Undertaken at Washington Boulevard and Mandela Highway

Commencing tonight, Friday December 4, 2020, pavement restoration works will be undertaken along a section of Washington Boulevard in Kingston, and also along a section of the Mandela Highway to Twickenham Park in St. Catherine. The works which will be undertaken as two separate projects will see disturbed sections of asphalt reinstated to an acceptable driving surface.

Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the National Works Agency (NWA), Stephen Shaw says that the restorative works at Washington Boulevard will take place at its intersection with Duhaney Drive and Coleyville Avenue to the Duhaney Park Primary School. He said this project will be undertaken on the weekend through to the evening of Sunday, December 6.

The works will include pipeline reinstatement works and the restoration of the driving surface with asphaltic concrete. Motorists using the roadway during the period of work can access their destinations via Patrick Drive.

Mr. Shaw further discloses that remedial pavement works will take place between Ferry in Kingston and Twickenham Park in St. Catherine over the course of the next four weeks. He says that the intention is to restore 8,900 square metres of roadway that have deteriorated over the last few months.

Mr. Shaw states that the roadway will not be closed during the period of works as these works will be undertaken mainly at nights, so as to avoid major traffic congestion or conflicts. The roadway will be accessible to vehicular traffic during the daytime.

As part of that project, sections of deteriorated asphalt will be removed and replaced by new pavement, in the form of asphaltic concrete overlay and hotmix patching.

The National Works Agency is encouraging motorists to be vigilant and to exercise caution while travelling along these roadways during the periods of work.