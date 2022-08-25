Rehabilitation of Falmouth to Springvale Road to Cost $800 Million

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation (MEGJC), Hon. Everald Warmington, officially broke ground for the Falmouth to Springvale road rehabilitation project in Trelawny, on Wednesday (August 24).

The project is being implemented by the National Works Agency (NWA), under its Maintenance of Secondary Roads Programme, at a cost of more than $800 million.

Phase one of the project, the rehabilitation of the Wakefield to Deeside roadway, is currently being done at a cost of some $200 million.

Work on the four-kilometre section of road is slated to be completed in November of this year.

Minister Warmington, in his address at the ceremony, held in Deeside, noted that he was pleased about the commencement of the project.

“I am, indeed, happy to be here in support of the Member of Parliament [of Northern Trelawny, Tova Hamilton] to break ground for the project, named Falmouth to Springvale. The entire project itself was priced at a little over $800 million, so it will be done in phases. The first phase is from Wakefield to Deeside, where we allocated $200 million for that section,” he said.

Commenting on the Wakefield to Deeside segment, Mr. Warmington said the roadway plays a vital role in socio-economic activities of the surrounding communities, as it provides access to farms, schools, health centres and the parish capital.

The roadway links other communities, such as Martha Brae, Granville, Hammersmith, Bounty Hall, Tilson, Peru, Green Park, Friendship, Dromilly and Bunkers Hill. It is also linked to the main town of Falmouth, Maroon Town in St. James and St. Elizabeth.

Mr. Warmington highlighted that over time, the condition of the roadway had significantly deteriorated, which has given rise to the need for rehabilitation works.

“The alternate route, [which is] Martha Brae through Peru, Bunkers Hill, Dromilly to Deeside, is not considered to be a viable option as the condition of the different corridors significantly increase commute time,” he outlined.

The scope of work on the road includes de-bushing and trimming of banks, earthworks, cleaning of drains, earth drains, outlets, and culverts, construction of catch drains, concrete U and V drains and the installation of pipe culverts.

There will also be pavement works, such as base course, prime coat, and asphaltic concrete overlay, construction of kerb and channel drains and the patching and repair of potholes.

He noted that phase two of the project, work on the Martha Brae to Bounty Hall roadway, is slated to begin early next financial year, and this will be done at an additional $200 million.

Also in attendance at the ceremony were Ms. Hamilton; Councillor for the Wakefield Division, Jonathan Bartley; the National Works Agency (NWA) Regional Manager, Western Office, Robert Francis; and Director at BF Pavement & Consultants Ltd., Donovan Bryan.