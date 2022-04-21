Regulations For New Road Traffic Act To Come Into Effect Soon

Regulations For New Road Traffic Act To Come Into Effect Soon

Regulations for the Road Traffic Act 2018, tabled in Parliament by Minister of Transport and Mining, Hon. Audley Shaw, on February 1 this year, are expected to come into effect “very soon”.

“These Regulations will seek to completely revise the mode of conduct on Jamaican roads and will hold road users more accountable for their actions. I am warning everyone that these Regulations will be enforced in full. If you break the law, you will be prosecuted,” the Minister said.

He was speaking at the second Taxi Driver Defensive Driving Seminar, held on April 20 at the offices of Grennell’s Driving School, in Portmore Town Centre, St. Catherine.

The Regulations make provisions to better apply the principles and purposes of the new Road Traffic Act, which was passed in the House of Representatives in 2018.

Citing the 133 deaths from road traffic accidents since April 19 this year, Minister Shaw said the Government is putting the necessary mechanisms in place to increase safety on the nation’s roadways.

“It is evident now more than ever that we need to have strict governance of the roads… . Blatant disregard for the law will not be tolerated,” he emphasised.

Excessive speeding, failure to keep the traffic lane, inappropriate use of the road and failure to use the necessary protective devices (seatbelts and helmets) are the common factors that account for deaths from road traffic accidents.

Mr. Shaw said the Road Traffic Act will work in tandem with the Transport Authority (TA) Regulations.

“This Government is serious about road safety, and we call upon every Jamaican to play their part to improve safety on the road networks,” he added.

Regulations under the Road Traffic Act cover areas such as fitness, registration and licensing of motor vehicles; construction of and equipment for motor vehicles; licensing of drivers; certification of driving instructors and licensing of driving schools; traffic signs, speed limits and rules of the road.

The Defensive Driving Seminar for Taxi Drivers aims to increase driver awareness of the driving rules, standard driving practices and the requisite driving mechanics.

It also seeks to encourage participants to make safe and legal driving decisions, using techniques that create a safe driving environment on the roadways.

The Seminar was the second in a series of four slated to be held annually. The first was held in December 2021.