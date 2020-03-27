Registration Remains Open For Public Sector Debating Competition

Registration for the Transformation Implementation Unit’s (TIU) second annual Public Sector Debating Competition remains open.

Communication Lead at the TIU, Anneke Clarke, told JIS News that registration was originally scheduled to close on March 20, but the period has been extended due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

She said that the launch of the competition, originally scheduled for April, has been postponed until further notice.

The debate competition, which aims to facilitate robust discussion around public-sector transformation, invites participation from teams of five persons from any public-sector entity.

“Public sector workers are vital to the future of public sector operations and so we wanted to give them an opportunity to participate in discussions around what they would like to see changed in the public sector; the things that affect them most, as well as the things they would want to see incorporated in their way of working, including benefits package and compensation,” Ms. Clarke said.

She noted that at last year’s inaugural staging, “we had some very forward-thinking ideas that came out of the competition around flexible working hours, maternity and paternity leave, and so this year, we expect even more ideas coming out of the competition”.

Public-sector teams can register by visiting the TIU’s website at www.publicsectortransformation.gov.jm; or visit @Tiu_jamaica on Twitter & Instagram or Tiujamaica on Facebook, for updates.