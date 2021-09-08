Registration Now Open For Sign Language Classes

The Jamaica Association for the Deaf (JAD) is now accepting registration for its Jamaican Sign Language (JSL) course.

Persons who have already completed Level One of the JSL course may register for Level Two, which is scheduled to be held on September 27. Those wishing to pursue Level One should register for either September 30 or October 2.

Director of the Business Development Division, JAD, Deniese Badroe, told JIS News that the JSL is a valuable tool and asset to have, both professionally and personally.

She pointed out that, as with any other language, it facilitates your increasing the number of persons with whom you are able to communicate and engage more fully.

“Competence in the language is becoming more and more important in Jamaica’s job market. For example, police and social workers need to be able to communicate with deaf persons they interact with while doing their jobs”, Ms. Badroe said.

The course offers 10 hours of real-time instructions; unlimited access to online resources; unlimited hours of facilitated self-study and will be conducted via Zoom and Schoology.

The JAD-operated institutions are the St. Christopher School for the Deaf in Browns Town, St. Ann; the JAD Pre-School, Danny Williams School for the Deaf, and Lister Mair-Gilby School for the Deaf in Kingston; Port Antonio Unit for the Deaf in Portland; and the May Pen Unit for the Deaf in Clarendon.

Interested persons may call 876-970-1778-9 or send an email to learnsign@jamdeaf.org.jm for further information on the fees and the registration process.