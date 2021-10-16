Registration for Regional Platform Extended to Oct. 20

Registration for the seventh Regional Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction in the Americas and the Caribbean has been extended to October 20.

The Regional Platform is a United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) biennial event that is hosted in partnership with countries from the region.

The seventh Regional Platform is being hosted by Jamaica from November 1 to 4 and will take the format of a virtual event, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Registration for the event was previously scheduled to end on October 15 but has been extended for an additional five days to allow more interested local and regional participants to register. The registration process has also been simplified in anticipation of registrants. Registration for the regional platform can be accessed through the link https://rp-americas.undrr.org/registrationrp21 and completed in a simple step.

All youth, researchers, academics, community-based organisations, public and private sectors with an interest in reducing the losses experienced from disasters and how each person can play a role in reducing disaster risks are encouraged to register for this activity.

The four-day event will bring together local and regional youth, decision makers and climate and disaster experts in one virtual location to examine best practices and chart a way forward for this vulnerable region.

The seventh Regional Platform is being held under the theme ‘Building Resilient Economies in the Americas and the Caribbean’.