Registrar General’s Department Kingston Office Temporarily Closed

Story Highlights The Registrar General’s Department wishes to advise the public that its Kingston Office located at 58 Duke Street, Kingston, will be temporarily closed to the public until further advised, as we are currently experiencing unforeseen challenges at this location.

Customers wishing to make an application can visit any of our other nine locations islandwide or visit our website at www.rgd.gov.jm to apply online and make enquires.

The Registrar General’s Department regrets any inconvenience this temporary closure may cause.

Contact: Marketing & Planning Department

876 869-7650/876 896-3703