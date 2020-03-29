Registrar General’s Department Closure Notice

Story Highlights We encourage our customers to utilize our online services at www.rgd.gov.jm. For in-person transactions, you may visit the nearest office – Twickenham Park, Spanish Town or 58 Duke Street, Kingston.

Certificates due for collection on Monday March 30 through to Wednesday April 1, should be collected at our Twickeham Park office.

Please be advised that, our PORTMORE OFFICE will be TEMPORARILY CLOSED as of Monday March 30, 2020 and will REOPEN on Thursday April 2, 2020 at 9am.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused.