Registered Nurse Says Training in China Should Deepen Her Knowledge

Story Highlights For registered nurse, Saneika Williams, being a participant in the Jamaica-China Bilateral Cooperation Nurses Training Programme represents an opportunity to deepen her knowledge and to hone her skills to provide world class intensive care in Jamaica.

“I think with our clinical experience and what we will learn (in China) will increase our performance and make us more rounded critical care nurses,” she told JIS News, at the launch of the programme, held at the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) on June 22.

The 26 year-old, who is currently employed at the Bustamante Hospital for Children, in St. Andrew, tells JIS News that she was selected for the training programme based on experience, interest and successful interview with a panel from the KPH.



She believes the programme is an important one, “as nurses are the cornerstone of the health system and ought to be given every opportunity to expand their knowledge.”

Ms. Williams is joining a cohort of 22 other nurses and four nursing instructors who will leave the island on June 26 to spend two months in clinical immersion in the intensive care unit of the Xinxiang Central Hospital of Sinopharm in China.

The hospital offers a wide range of affordable and top-notch general medical services, such as prevention, diagnosis and treatment of adult diseases.

Ms. Williams said they will be exposed to the “neonatal intensive care unit, emergency intensive care unit, paediatric intensive care unit and general and respiratory care units.”

They will also experience Chinese culture through visits to some of the country’s popular sites, such as Tiananmen Square, Forbidden City and the Great Wall of China.

Another participant in the programme, 25 year-old Janeale Gilling said the opportunity presented to her “means more than I could ever hope for,” as it will give her a deeper understanding of her roles and the “skills you perform for specific patients.”

“It will definitely make you appreciate the care that you will give and it will help you to appreciate why you are doing it and how it should be done,” she told JIS News.

Meanwhile, Acting Critical Care Programme Coordinator, Nadine McFarlane-Stewart, said as a trainer, the opportunity will build on those skills she already possesses.

“China does have the technology (and skills) and we could bring back some of those ideas in terms of our teaching/learning experience for our students,” she said.

Meanwhile, Health Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, said the bilateral programme between China and Jamaica is a response to address the challenge of a shortage of nurses in all areas of Jamaica’s public health system.

They include: critical care, nephrology, accident and emergency, paediatric, neonatology, operating theatre, psychiatry and midwifery.

“This shortage of critical care nurses has, at times, had a severe impact on health delivery in Jamaica, resulting in health services rationing in areas such as elective and semi-elective surgeries,” he noted.

“The challenge also extends to the training of nurses locally as there are limited training sites and limited nurse educators,” the Minister added.

Dr. Tufton believes that if the bilateral programme is successful, “it will be a novel concept that could be mainstreamed by other countries.”

The Minister also expressed sincere gratitude to the Chinese Government for making the programme possible as well for the provision of airfare, accommodation, meals, transportation and stipend.

For his part, Economic and Commercial Counsellor at the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Jamaica, Jianghong Fan, said the Jamaica-China Bilateral Cooperation Training Programme for Nurses represents a strengthening of cooperation between the two nations in public health.

Citing another example of cooperation between Jamaica and China, he mentioned the western Hospital for Children, “the ground breaking of which is to take place sometime this year or early next year.”

He wished the participants well, noting that they should “enjoy their time and training in China.”