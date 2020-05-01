Registered Farmers And Fisherfolk Exempted

Registered farmers and fisherfolk have been included in the relevant exemption schedules under the Disaster Risk Management Act.

Speaking in the House of Representatives on April 28, Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, said it was never the intention of the Order to impede agriculture.

“In fact, the Order made special provisions for transporting agricultural products, for allowing persons to tend to their crops and their animals. So, we are going to amend the Order to make it explicitly clear that fishermen and farmers are allowed to move about for that purpose,” the Prime Minister informed.

Mr. Holness said the Government is trying to balance lives and livelihood, noting that this will enable players within the sector to increase their output and capacity.

“The challenge we are facing is that everyone will claim they are a farmer or a fisherman, but, especially for fishers, they have to be registered,” he emphasised.

“We are going to formalise that process of registration for their exemption, so they will, through their cooperatives, get their exemption forms, and similarly for registered farmers, though that might be a little bit more challenging, but we intend to amend the Order for Friday (May 1), to reflect this position as it relates to agriculture and fishing,” Mr. Holness said.

The Order outlines the measures set out for removing or otherwise guarding against or mitigating the threats or effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the possible consequences thereof.