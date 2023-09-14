Regional Workshop to Strengthen Waste Management Systems

Jamaica is among Caribbean countries that are participating in a three-day regional workshop, aimed at strengthening waste management environmental sustainability across the region.

The technical workshop, which is being held virtually and in-person, aims to improve waste information systems and enhance the capacity of participating countries to generate accurate waste management statistics.

Speaking at Tuesday’s (September 12) opening, Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, reiterated the Government’s commitment to improving waste management and protecting the environment.

He said that public education has played a key role in the sensitisation of Jamaicans about waste disposal and the risks associated with poor waste management.

At the same time, the provision of more than 100 trucks to the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) is helping to keep the streets of Jamaica clean, he added.

“Through both of these tools, the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development is proving that waste management is high on the country’s agenda,” he noted.

The workshop, being facilitated by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), includes government officials, environmental professionals, waste management experts, and representatives from relevant organisations and institutions from across the Caribbean.

It forms part of the Zero Waste in the Caribbean initiative, which is funded by the European Union (EU).

EU Ambassador, Marianne Van Steen, in her address to the participants said solid waste management strategies in the Caribbean are “very important”.

“Small Island Developing States are facing particular challenges when seeking how to best handle solid waste because of their limited size and because of their limited waste management capacities. In order to face these challenges, waste data collection and management are key, and the sharing of good practices and exchange of experiences during this workshop are essential and extremely valuable,” she said.

UNEP Programme Management Officer, Jordi Pon, noted that the workshop is expected to have a lasting impact on waste management practices and environmental preservation efforts in the region.

The workshop aims to share good practices and lessons learned in the Caribbean for the improvement of waste data and statistics and associated indicators, especially from the four case study countries of the project.

“Within the Caribbean region there is a need to strengthen waste information systems, in order to guide informed policy development and decision-making. By sharing experiences and best practices between the different countries, we can also facilitate a harmonised approach across the region,” Mr. Pon noted.

The three-day session, which concludes on Thursday (September 14), has the objective of facilitating the integration of countries in the Waste and Circular Economy Hub for Latin-America and the Caribbean.