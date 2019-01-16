Reggae Girlz to be Honoured in Washington DC

The Reggae Girlz, the country’s senior national female football team, will be the toast of Washington DC on Saturday, January 19, when the 7th Annual Jamaica David “Wagga” Hunt Scholarship red carpet fundraiser will be rolled out.

Deserving students at Kingston College and Calabar High School in Kingston will benefit from all of the proceeds of the event, which this year is recognising the Reggae Girlz for their historic achievement in 2018 as the first Caribbean team to qualify for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.

Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey P. Marks, is serving as patron, and will deliver the keynote address for the fundraiser, which is set to take place at the Atrium of the National Education Association (NEA) Building, 1527 M Street NW, Washington DC, from 7:30 p.m. until midnight.

Ambassador Marks has commended the David Hunt Memorial Scholarship Committee for “sustaining this important initiative, which has served as a powerful tool in transforming the lives of several boys by helping them to complete their high-school education and to realise their dreams”.

Founded in 2009, the David Hunt Committee has awarded scholarships totalling more than J$10 million.

Committee Chairman, Christopher Hunt, explained that the Committee would continue offering scholarships to deserving students at the beneficiary schools.

The late David “Wagga” Hunt was a distinguished past student of Kingston College; co-founder of Meadhaven United Football Club; former General Secretary of the Kingston & St. Andrew Football Association (KSAFA); former General Secretary of the Minor League Football Association, and one of Jamaica’s foremost track-and-field analysts, who also had a great passion for youth and sports. Mr. Hunt led Calabar to both the Manning Cup and Oliver Shield titles in 2005.