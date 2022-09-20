Reduced Cost for Manufacturers Who Reformulate Beverages at SRC

Manufacturers and entrepreneurs can now reformulate their beverages to meet the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) guidelines, at the Scientific Research Council (SRC), at a reduced cost.
Executive Director, Dr. Charah Watson, told JIS News that the organisation is offering a 20 per cent discount for the rest of the financial year.
As a member of the Task Force that guides the MOHW in implementing strategies that enhance the profile of foods in Jamaica, Dr. Watson hopes this will lead to more healthy beverages available to students and families.
Reformulation can be done to reduce the quantity of salt, sugar, and saturated and trans-fat in processed foods.
“We know the importance of ensuring that we have healthier options available for our population. We also recommend that manufacturers and entrepreneurs look into resizing their products…to the meet the objective of total sugar to be had in one sitting, because persons generally consume whatever volume you are giving to them, even though the container might say two servings,” Dr. Watson said.
She is commending those who are responding positively to the Ministry’s guidelines, and urges manufacturers to consider consumers in the reformulation process.
This will prevent the development of products without a market.
Dr. Watson is also encouraging more compliance, especially as the Ministry has indicated that it will ramp up monitoring as it relates to the restriction on sugary drinks in schools.