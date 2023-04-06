Red Stripe’s Expansion Project an Export Boost – Dr. Dunn

State Minister for Industry, Investment and Commerce, Dr. the Hon. Norman Dunn, has welcomed Red Stripe’s Cellars Expansion for Beer (CERS) Production Project, which has increased the company’s brewing capacity, as creating a boost for Jamaica’s exports.
“This significant investment in Jamaica’s manufacturing landscape has positive implications for export, which the Ministry wholeheartedly embraces and supports,” he said.
Dr. Dunn was speaking at the recent launch for the project at the company’s plant on Spanish Town Road in Kingston.
Undertaken at a cost of $2.2 billion, the project is designed to address an urgent need to increase capacity to satisfy the growing demand for Red Stripe products and rectify the technical issues of the existing horizontal beer storage tank blocks.
As part of the project, Red Stripe replaced and extended the cellars’ storage to allow for the production of one million hectolitres of beer per year, representing a 34 per cent increase in capacity.
Dr. Dunn said that the expansion project signals Red Stripe’s commitment to innovation and will fuel economic growth, while helping to advance Jamaica’s export to the world.
The Industry State Minister further commended the company for its consistent efforts to expand not only its range of products but also increasing production and storage capacity over the years, while reducing its carbon footprint.
“It is this need for expansion, coupled with a recognition for ongoing modernisation, that propelled Red Stripe to assess its capacity and to commit to making well-needed changes,” he pointed out.
He said that Red Stripe continues to contribute to the Government’s vision to make Jamaica the place of choice to live, work, raise families and do business.
“Jamaica’s Business Ministry and Government are committed to enabling all our businesses to invest heavily in order to substantially increase exports and, thereby, achieve significantly higher levels of growth as well as sustained job creation,” he said.