Recruitment Of Dieticians And Physiotherapists At Infirmaries To Commence In 2020

Story Highlights Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, has announced that the proposed recruitment of dietitians and physiotherapists at infirmaries islandwide, is set to commence next year.

Speaking during the Ministry’s Christmas Dinner at the St. James Infirmary in Montego Bay on Friday (December 13), Mr. McKenzie advised that the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service has given approval for the recruitment exercise to proceed.

He previously indicated that the decision to employ these specialists was based on assessments conducted at the infirmaries.

The Minister pointed out that their recruitment is expected to go a far way in ensuring the consistent preparation of nutritious balanced meals for the infirmaries’ residents’, and that their physical well-being is in good stead.

Mr. McKenzie also lauded members of the St. James Poor Relief Department on the work they have been doing in catering to the needs of the parish’s indigent citizens.

“Words can’t be too much to express our gratitude. I want to express the gratitude of the Government to our poor relief workers… the officers, the men and women who have to go out there and do what is necessary to ensure that those who are outside our infirmaries are also well protected and taken care of,’ he stated.

Meanwhile, Mr. McKenzie advised that efforts are being made to host Christmas dinners at all other infirmaries this year in order to treat the residents, in the spirit of the Yuletide season.

“We must take care of those who cannot take care of themselves. We must share in this spirit of Christmas… and as we share, we must remember that we must not only be passionate and think about those who are in need only during Christmas season. This is something that we should do on a daily basis… to reach out to those who are in need of help,” he said.

For his part, Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Homer Davis, commended the management and staff at the St. James Infirmary, which he noted “continues to stand out as one of the best adult facilities in Jamaica”.

“Although there is still room for improvement, this infirmary is in good shape. Thanks to the caring and thoughtful members of staff [under the leadership of Matron Jacqueline Wilson], who continue to do an excellent job,” the Mayor said.

Councillor Davis also advised that the St. James Municipal Corporation will be spearheading the feeding of street persons in Montego Bay, next Thursday (December 19).

He indicated that some 150 individuals are being targeted, while encouraging civic-minded Jamaicans to “care more for our elderly and the less fortunate in our society”.