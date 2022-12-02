Recruitment of Chief Education Transformation Officer Advanced

The Education and Youth Ministry is far advanced in the recruitment of a Chief Education Transformation Officer to lead the implementation of recommendations outlined in the 2021 ‘Reform of Education in Jamaica’ report.
Acting Permanent Secretary, Maureen Dwyer, told a press conference at Jamaica House on Thursday (December 1) that a “leading candidate” has been identified among the local and overseas applicants.
The necessary background checks are being performed, and the Ministry expects to name the successful candidate before the end of this month.
Concurrently, the Ministry is also in the process of recruiting a Project Lead, which Mrs. Dwyer, said should be in place by December 16.
“In addition to that, we have identified an administrative person to be on our interim team [and] a communication strategist to be on the team. And so, there should be full support by January of 2023 for the work that is to come,” Mrs. Dwyer said.
The 342-page ‘Reform of Education in Jamaica’ was developed by the Professor Orlando Patterson-chaired Jamaica Education Transformation Commission.
Launched in January, the report provides a blueprint for establishing a comprehensive strategy to improve student performance and educational productivity across the sector.
The report has 54 prioritised recommendations addressing governance and accountability; early-childhood education; teaching curriculum, and teacher training; tertiary education; technical and vocational education and training (TVET); infrastructure and technology; finance, among other areas.
Monitoring the execution of the recommendations of the report is the Education Transformation and Oversight Committee, which is chaired by Dr. Adrian Stokes.