Record Number Of COVID-19 Recoveries

Jamaica has recorded its highest number of recoveries from the coronavirus (COVID-19) in one day since the island had its first case of the virus in March.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, said that over the last 24 hours, 26 persons were released to return to their communities.

He gave the update during a digital press conference on Wednesday (May 20).

“We have recorded the highest number of recoveries to date in the last 24 hours. Recoveries have moved to 171, up from 145 in the last 24 hours,” Dr. Tufton said.

“The recovery rate, therefore, is improving – moving in the right direction. It now stands at 32.3 per cent and that is encouraging news, and we certainly wish those persons all the best,” he added.

Dr. Tufton thanked the medical teams that treated these patients, noting that there are no seriously ill cases of COVID-19 in Jamaica.

Nine new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Jamaica within the last 24 hours, increasing the total number of positive cases to 529.

The parish of St. Catherine now accounts for the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 295. This is followed by Kingston and St. Andrew, with 119; Clarendon, with 35 cases; St. Mary, with 18 cases; St. Ann, with 15 cases; Manchester, with 12 cases; St. James, with eight cases; Portland, with seven cases; St. Elizabeth, with five cases; St. Thomas, with three cases; Westmoreland, with two cases; and Trelawny, with one case.

The parish of Hanover still has no confirmed case of COVID-19.

Some 492 samples were tested in the last 24 hours – 193 of those were new samples and 299 were discharge samples. The 193 new samples tested for COVID-19 bring the total number of samples tested on the island to 9,021.

Of that 9,021, there are 8,420 negatives and 72 pending.