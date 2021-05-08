Rear Admiral Brady Re-Appointed to World Maritime University Board

Director General of the Maritime Authority of Jamaica (MAJ), Rear Admiral Peter Brady, has been re-appointed to the Board of Governors of the World Maritime University (WMU).

The appointment is for two terms expiring February 28, 2024.

Chancellor of the university, Kitack Lim, who is also Secretary General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), advised Admiral Brady of his re-appointment by way of a recent letter.

“The charter of the university provides that serving members of the Board of Governors as at its 35th session, who demonstrate active contribution to the work of the Board of Governors, may be reappointed for up to two further consecutive terms,” the letter read.

Speaking in an interview with JIS News, Rear Admiral Brady outlined his service to WMU.

“I have been a board member since 2007 and after this stint, would have served for 17 years including as the Vice Chancellor, having been elected in October 2016 and officiated as Chair of the Board in May 2017,” he noted. “This was the first time in the university’s history that the Chancellor did not chair a Board meeting,” he noted.

Rear Admiral Brady is the first and only Jamaican to be asked to serve the WMU in this capacity.

The Board normally meets once annually in May in Malmo, Sweden where the university is located. Last year’s meeting was however conducted via video-conferencing, due to coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions.

The Board is responsible for the governance of the university, ensuring the effectiveness and continuity of its operations, protecting the autonomous nature of the institution within the framework of the IMO and ensuring the maintenance of the highest academic and professional standards.

The IMO Secretary General is the ex-officio Chancellor.

WMU has alumni from 170 countries. Thirty-four Jamaicans have received graduate degrees through various fellowships provided by donor foundations and organisations.

Among them is the MAJ Deputy Director General, Claudia Grant, who was recently honoured as an outstanding alumna.

The 34 Jamaicans, who have earned their graduate degrees in various maritime disciplines from the university are contributing to Jamaica’s maritime development in both the public and private sectors.

They can be found in entities such as the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), Port Authority of Jamaica, the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) and the MAJ.