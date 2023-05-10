Rate Increases Announced for Workers

Rate increases have been announced for workers, including household employees and industrial security guards, effective June 1, 2023.
Consequently, the national minimum wage will move from $9,000 to $13,000 per 40-hour work week.
Labour and Social Security Minister, Hon. Karl Samuda, made the announcement while addressing the House of Representatives, on Tuesday (May 9).
He advised that the new single rate for work done during any period not exceeding 40 hours per week, will be $325 per hour.
“Time and a half will be increased to $487.50 per hour for work done in excess of 40 hours in any week, and [the] double-time rate will be increased to $650 per hour for work done during any period on a rest day or on a public holiday,” the Minister added.
Mr. Samuda indicated that the minimum wage for Industrial Security Guards, will be increased from $10,500 to $14,000 per 40-hour work week.
He advised that the increase will be in effect for the next two years, starting June 1, 2023.
The single-time rate will move to $350 per hour for work done during any period not exceeding 40 hours in any week.
Additionally, work done during any period in excess of 40 hours in any week will attract a time-and-a-half rate. That rate will be increased to $525 per hour.
“The security guards will be paid double time for any period worked on a rest day or a public holiday. The double-time rate will be increased to $700 per hour,” Mr. Samuda said.
He informed that allowances payable to security guards will also be increased. These include laundry allowance, which will move from $47.62 to $52.38 per hour.
“Firearm premium allowance moves from $51.95 to $57.15 per hour, and dog handlers’ premium allowance will move from the current $35.72 to $39.29 per hour,” he added.
Mr. Samuda further informed that security guards’ life insurance coverage, with double- indemnity protection and dismemberment coverage, will be increased from $2,976,000 to $3,275,000.