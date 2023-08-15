Ramble Bridge in St. Thomas to be closed to facilitate repairs

The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising that effective Wednesday, August 16, the Ramble Bridge in St. Thomas will be closed to vehicular traffic. The closure is being done to facilitate the replacement of the wooden bridge deck.
Acting Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stacy-Ann Delevante explains that the project will be completed over a 6 week period.
The section of roadway which is most frequently used by persons heading from Ramble to Cedar Valley, she says, is scheduled to be reopened on September 28th.
During the period of closure, motorists are being advised to use an alternative route and to obey posted warning signs and the instructions of flag persons.