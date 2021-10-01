Rae Town And Surrounding Communities Get Children’s Park

The Kiwanis Club of Downtown Kingston Children’s Park was officially opened on Thursday (September 30), during a ceremony held virtually.

The park, which is located next to the Machado Complex on Lower South Camp Road, was recently refurbished to facilitate recreational activities in a beautiful green space created for the children of Rae Town and surrounding communities.

It boasts a walking track, swings, slides, as well as a gazebo that is intended to serve as a homework facility.

Wireless Internet connectivity is also available, which will enable children to access online resources needed to complete their homework and carry out research to enhance their education.

In her remarks, Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams, said the provision of these facilities to enable recreational activities for the children of surrounding communities, is highly commendable.

“It will assist in the full development of our children as they play, have fun and work hard on their schoolwork. May I say a special thanks for the construction of the gazebo to serve as a homework facility. Your intervention through this programme is highly appreciated given the challenges of the past year,” Mrs. Williams said.

She noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted “much of what we took for granted as normal”.

“That is why it is very important that we should prepare our children emotionally and mentally for dealing with different situations. As Kiwanians, you are among the most active and involved service clubs and your commitment to voluntary service through philanthropic work has benefited many people, especially our children,” Mrs. Williams said.

She noted that thousands of people have benefited from the Club’s outreach programmes and that the “opening of the homework centre is an extension of the philanthropic spirit, and I am sure that the benefits to Jamaica will last a very long time”.

“This is also particularly significant as we have moved to implement a national homework programme and a national extra lesson programme to help our students catch up on where they have experienced learning loss over the past few months. I want to encourage the children and parents of this area to make good use of the facilities,” Mrs. Williams urged.

Meanwhile, President of the Club, Kwame Gordon, said the park was first opened 50 years ago by the then President, Lloyd Distant Snr.

“We have created something that we all can be proud of, something that the children of the Rae Town and surrounding communities can benefit from. We all can say we have done service to the children of Jamaica,” Mr. Gordon said.

The park was sponsored by the Tourism Enhancement Fund, Sandals Foundation and GraceKennedy.