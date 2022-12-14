RADA is Now ISO 9001:2015 Certified

Jamaicans can expect to receive the highest quality service from the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), as the entity is now ISO 9001:2015 certified.

The certification provides assurance that RADA’s operations are aligned with international best practices and are guided by a quality management system (QMS) to ensure specific standards.

Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., lauded the agency for the years-long effort to attain the certification, which, he said, “will only add to the culture of excellence that we at RADA are trying, in everything we do, to reflect”.

“We want to assure our customers [and] our citizens of the highest quality. We want to say to the world today that with this ISO certification, that we are ready to compete at any level, and the products coming out of Jamaica [are of] consistent quality,” he said.

The Minister was speaking at a recognition ceremony at the RADA Head Offices in Kingston on December 13, where the certificate was handed over by the National Certification Body of Jamaica (NCBJ).

The Minister outlined that the move coincides with the national ‘Grow Smart, Eat Smart’ campaign, which speaks to increased efficiency and productivity in the sector.

He explained that “the intention (of the certification) is to enhance RADA’s capabilities to achieve its strategic objectives and put us on a path where planning and execution are combined to… ensure that we can enhance agricultural service delivery, improve production and lifestyle by targeting new entrants, and strengthen strategic alliances with local and international stakeholders”.

He said that the move will allow for reduced wastage of resources through proper planning and intentional production, as well as improved quality of products and services, by applying best practices such as proper soil management.

At the same time, the Minister noted that enhanced partnerships are to be expected through discourse that will “ultimately lead to mutually beneficial relationships for the betterment of this very critical sector”.

He urged the RADA team to “continue your excellent work… [as] we cannot afford to drop standards”.

The journey leading up to the certification saw RADA and its partners conducting several sensitisation training sessions to build awareness about QMS, risk management, root cause analysis and other areas.

ISO 9001:2015 focuses on the quality of goods and services produced by an organisation. It demonstrates the ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirement.

The certification procedure is undertaken by the NCBJ, which offers the service both locally and regionally.