Public’s Feedback Being Sought on Parliamentarians’ Job Descriptions

Public’s Feedback Being Sought on Parliamentarians’ Job DescriptionsBy: September 6, 2023 ,
The Full Story
Members of the public will be given an opportunity to provide feedback on the job descriptions for Members of Parliament (MP), through a series of town halls to be held across the island.
This decision was taken during a Joint Parliamentary Select Committee meeting at the Jamaica Conference Centre on Tuesday (September 5).
The group met to discuss Green Paper No. 3 regarding a Job Description for Members of Parliament of Jamaica.
Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining and Committee Member, Hon. Floyd Green, said it was important to get the public’s view on what they believe the role of an MP should be.
“Because, ultimately, they judge, they decide. So, they really should play a part in telling us what they’re looking for, whether it is that, for example, MPs need more autonomy in relation to resources or less autonomy in relation to resources,” Mr. Green stated.
Following further deliberations, it was proposed that the first town hall meeting be held on Sunday, September 24, at Jamaica College in Kingston.
Jamaicans will also be given the opportunity to send written submissions to the committee.
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, on June 20, tabled in the House of Representatives job descriptions for Parliamentarians in the form of a Green Paper and for Ministers in the form of a White Paper.
He informed that these would set out the strategic objectives of the posts, their purpose, reporting and accountability, the key deliverables and responsibility areas, performance standards, competencies, contacts, and the working conditions.