Public Urged To Access Services Of Legal Aid Council

Members of the public who have been charged with criminal offences and are unable to afford private legal representation are being encouraged to access the services of the Legal Aid Council (LAC).

Legal Officer with the LAC, Kerona Spence, told JIS News that every person who is charged with a crime or is detained has a right to legal representation.

“So, if you can’t afford an attorney, we implore you to contact the Legal Aid Council. That is what we are here for – to provide you with the assistance that you need, so that you can have a fair trial and you can have access to proper justice services,” she said.

Ms. Spence is also advising persons with family members who have been incarcerated and are mentally ill to contact the LAC.

“We do provide assistance for persons who are mentally ill, so we ask the family members of mentally ill persons to reach out to us; make contact with us so we can see how best we can approach the court on their behalf,” she urged.

“If we have family members who are willing to come forward and will make some indication of their efforts or their willingness to care for these persons, then the court, in some instances, would be minded to release them into the care and custody of family members,” she pointed out.

The LAC is a statutory entity under the Ministry of Justice. The Council’s mandate is to administer an efficient and coordinated legal-aid system in Jamaica.