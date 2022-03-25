Public Service Announcement – Saturday And Sunday, March 26 and 27, 2022

The Ministry of Health & Wellness invites members of the public to attend a vaccination site on Saturday and Sunday, March 26 and 27, 2022 to receive their first, second or booster dose of the AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Sinopharm or Johnson & Johnson vaccine for persons 18 years and older. Jamaicans 12 years and older will also be offered the first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
SATURDAY, MARCH 26, 2022
ST. THOMAS
• Morant Bay Health Centre 9 a.m. -3 p.m.
KINGSTON & ST. ANDREW
• St Joseph’s Hospital (9am-3pm)
• Duhaney Park Health Centre (9am-3pm)
• Harbour View Health Centre (9am-3pm)
• Gordon Town Health Centre (9am-3pm)
• Fontana Pharmacy, Barbican & Waterloo (10am-5pm)
• Medstop Medical (10am-4pm)
• Health Plus Associates (9am-5pm)
• Erudite Medical (10am-3pm)
• Glen Vincent Health Centre (10 am-4pm) – Mobile outreach
ST. CATHERINE
Linstead Health Centre, 10 a.m. -3 p.m.
Online Medics (9a.m. – 8 p.m.)
WESTMORELAND
• Royale Medical Centre, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
ST. JAMES
• Montego Bay Comprehensive Health Centre, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
SUNDAY, MARCH 27, 2022
KINGSTON & ST. ANDREW, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
• Sunrise Health Centre
• Winchester Medical & Surgical
• Health Plus Associates (9a.m.-1p.m.)
ST. CATHERINE
Online Medics, (11a.m. – 4 p.m.)
ST. JAMES
• Montego Bay Comprehensive Health Centre, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Persons should take their vaccination card, a Government issued ID or letter from a Justice of the Peace to the sites. Let’s get vaccinated and get back to life.