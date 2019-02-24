Public Sector Transformation Implementation Project Gets $1.2 Billion

Story Highlights A sum of $1.2 billion has been provided to continue work on several components of the Public Sector Transformation Implementation Project in the upcoming fiscal year.

Among the achievements, up to December 2018, are: recruitment of project team; identification of shared office location; engagement of project management officers for each targeted MDA; and completion and commenced implementation of a communication and media plan.

Another $3.9 billion expenditure is programmed for the next three fiscal years.

The allocation is set aside in the 2019/20 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

The six-year project, which started in January 2018, is targeting the modernisation of interventions in three prioritized Ministries.

These engagements include: organisational and process reengineering and information and communication Technology (ICT) investments to improve service delivery; creating a network linking eGov Jamaica’s data centre to all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the Kingston Metropolitan Area (KMA); upskilling and retraining civil servants who may be affected by reforms; expanding the human resource management system – MyHR+, to approximately 85 MDAs; designing and implementing an operation model for three key shared corporate services in the public service; and conducting a public sector compensation review.

Activities slated for 2019/20 include: commenced implementation of MyHR+; consultant engagement and data centre design completion; execution of retraining and upskilling workshops; commenced implementation of shared corporate services; and completion of compensation review consultancy.

The project, which is being implemented by the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service with Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) funding support, is slated for completion in January 2024.

