Public Sector Debate Competition Semi-Final April 9

The remaining four teams – Ministry of National Security, Jamaica Information Service (JIS), Trelawny Municipal Corporation and Victoria Jubilee Hospital – will next meet in the semi-final round on Tuesday, April 9, at the Jamaica Conference Centre, downtown Kingston.

“Congratulations to all the teams. It has been a set of lively and spirited debates. The journey is competitive, but there is a spirit of camaraderie, and for that, I commend all the teams. I wish the teams that have made it to the semi-final all the best, and I am looking forward to the rest of the competition,” Executive Director of the Transformation Implementation Unit (TIU), Maria Thompson Walters, told JIS News.

The first semi-final match will commence at 10:00 a.m. when the JIS and the Ministry of National Security will debate the moot: ‘Be it resolved that corruption remains a problem in the public sector because of the lack of political will to address it’.

The second match is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. when the Trelawny Municipal Corporation will take on Victoria Jubilee Hospital, debating the moot: ‘Be it resolved that the profit motive of the private sector should be a guiding principle for Jamaica’s public sector’.

Under the competition’s theme, ‘Facing Issues, Influencing Solutions’, earlier rounds of the competition saw various public-sector workers engaged in parliamentary-style debates on transformation and other topical matters within the public sector.

Friends, families and well-wishers of the teams are encouraged to track the competition on the TIU’s social media pages.

Team supporters are also encouraged to follow the TIU’s Instagram and Facebook pages and vote for their favourite team in the online ‘Fan Favourite’ competition, which ends on April 18. There will be a special prize for the most liked team photo on the TIU’s Facebook page TIUjamaica and Instagram page @tiu_jamaica.

The competition is spearheaded by the TIU in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, in partnership with the Jamaican Association for Debating and Empowerment (JADE) Limited. The winning team will walk away with more than $600,000 in prizes and the champion trophy.