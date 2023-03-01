Public Sector Debate Competition Resumes

The Transformation Implementation Unit (TIU) has resumed the annual Public Sector Debate competition.
The competition, which started in 2019, was halted due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are pleased that we have been able to resume the debate competition for public sector workers who kept asking about it.
The competition is an opportunity for employees to influence the discourse on building a better public sector and shaping the place where they work,” said Executive Director, TIU, Maria Thompson Walters.
The competition, scheduled to take place between April and June 2023, will engage teams in parliamentary style debating on matters relating to public-sector transformation and current affairs.
Ms. Thompson Walters added that the level of debating in the last competition was of a very high standard, and she is “looking forward to this year’s staging, which will help us to reflect on how far we have come in the transformation journey, and how we can advance our work to further benefit the public service and citizens”.
The competition is open to all public- sector entities, and they are invited to register to participate via the TIU’s website – http://www.publicsectortransformation.gov.jm. Registration ends March17.