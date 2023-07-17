Public School Nurses Essential to Education System – Minister Williams

Public school nurses are being lauded for the crucial role they play in promoting the well-being and academic success of students across the nation.

Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams, said that from administering basic healthcare services to providing health education and support, public school nurses are an essential pillar of the education system.

“School nurses continue to play a critical on-site role in identifying and treating students and the staff who present with illnesses or psychosocial issues and having to accompany them to a medical doctor or health facility as may be required in emergencies and critical incidents at school,” she said.

The Minister’s remarks were delivered by Regional Director for Region 3, Karlene Segree, at the School Nurses Special Interest Group’s 19th Annual General Meeting and Health Education Conference at Ocean Coral Spring Hotel, Trelawny, on July 12.

Minister Williams further commended the contribution of school nurses “in providing health, education and assistance with decision-making about health and immunisation against preventable diseases…” in schools.

She emphasised their continued prioritisation of interventions for acute illnesses, communicable diseases, obesity, substance abuse, adolescent pregnancy, mental health, nutrition, and sexually transmitted infections.

Meanwhile, Minister Williams assured school nurses that the concerns facing the profession are being addressed.

Key among the issues is the shortage of professionals, especially at the primary level, which Mrs. Williams said will be treated as “a matter of policy”.

Additionally, she noted that discussions are ongoing regarding the compensation levels for registered nurses.

“We are also aware that there is lobbying to upgrade the level at which registered nurses are compensated within the education system, and this is a matter of ongoing discussions within the parameters of the Government’s Budget,” she noted.

The Minister further addressed concerns surrounding the oversight of the work conducted by school nurses, reporting structures, and guidelines on confidentiality.

“We are aware that there are other matters of concern such as… the right to privacy, the right to refuse treatment, right to disclose sexual orientation, HIV or other medical status to employers or non-medical personnel for whom confidentiality is not legislative. These are matters of continuing dialogue among your representatives,” she said.

The conference was held under the theme ‘School Nurses. Our Future: Building the Gap Between Health and Education Towards Optimal Health and Wellness for All’.