Public Invited to Take Part in Forums Hosted by Ja-CIRT

Members of the public are invited to participate in the virtual forums for Cybersecurity Awareness Month, being observed in October 2020.

The forums are being hosted by the Jamaica Cyber Incident Response Team (Ja-CIRT) under the international theme: ‘Play your part, be Cybersmart’.

“This year, we have modified how we will commemorate the month due to the (COVID-19) pandemic. We will be hosting four virtual forums from October 8-26. The webinars will bring together public and private sector partners for a weekly series, focused on highlighting cyber risks and threats that may affect users and organisations and provide tips and measures which can be taken to stay safe online,” Head of (Ja-CIRT) in the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology, Lieutenant Colonel (Lt. Col.), Godphey Sterling, told JIS News.

Lt. Col. Sterling was speaking at a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’, held at the agency’s Kingston office, today (October 8).

“Each event will start at 10:00 a.m. and last for an hour. On Thursday, October 8, we discussed data protection. The following week on the 15th, we will discuss securing devices at home and on October 22 and 28, we will explore securing devices at work and the future of connected devices, respectively,” he shared.

Interested persons can register for the events at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/M5YW8V5.

Meanwhile, Lt. Col. Sterling is encouraging persons to familiarise themselves with the Cybersecurity Act.

“As the government entity responsible for making Jamaica a safer place online, we would be feeling our way through the dark without some level of knowledge and understanding among citizens about cybersecurity. Therefore, we acknowledge Cybersecurity Month annually to garner that level of awareness. We want to engage citizens and ensure that they are aware of the threats, pitfalls and best ways of using cyberspace,” he said.

Lt. Col. Sterling noted that this year, Ja-CIRT will be partnering with the American Chamber of Commerce, the British High Commission, the Jamaica Constabulary Force, tTech Limited and other stakeholders to observe Cybersecurity Month. This year marks the fifth consecutive year Ja-CIRT has observed Cybersecurity Awareness Month.