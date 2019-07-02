Public Invited to National Science Fair July 4

Story Highlights The public is invited to the upcoming Scientific Research Council (SRC) Science Fair 2019, to be held on Thursday (July 4), at the Hope complex field on Old Hope Road.

The fair will feature students competing in various categories – Primary, Secondary and Tertiary institutions.

Attendants will be educated and entertained from the competing schools, as well as the over 60 exhibitors showcasing the application of science and technology in their operations.

Additionally, they will have the opportunity to network with 4,000 persons, including innovators, researchers and industry specialists.

There will also be hourly workshops, such as bar soap making and hydro-distillation, as well as demonstrations in drone technology, robotics, virtual reality, animation and a STEM Olympiad.

Speaking with JIS News, Coordinator for the Science and Technology Education Unit at the SRC, Amanda McKenzie, said the day promises many educational exercises in a fun and stimulating manner.

She noted that there will be activities for all persons, adding that one of the highlights will be a presentation on ‘21st century online job opportunities’.

“This is to show persons, especially the youth who utilise technology on a daily basis, that there are opportunities that exist to generate income online,” she explained.

With the theme being ‘Youth-centred Science, Technology and Innovation for Sustainable Development’, guest speaker will be Founder of Ready TV, entrepreneur and ‘Innovator of the year 2018’, Chris Dehring.

“We want to show entrepreneurship to young people as an alternative option from the expected career path of going to school and finding a job,” Ms. McKenzie said.

She pointed out that there will also be a Science and Technology policy consultation with the youth, in the form of focus groups, in an effort to get an input from the young persons.

The Science Coordinator said that the fair is important, as “innovation is necessary for economic growth and for the social well-being of our people”.

The fair is in partnership with the SRC, Jamaica Money Market Brokers, Joan Duncan Foundation, BCB Scientific, RadioShack, Wisynco, Ready TV, Digicel, Development Bank of Jamaica, Hope Zoo and Dolphin Cove.