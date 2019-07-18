Public Administration Records Largest Increase in Employment

Story Highlights The Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) is reporting that Public Administration and Defence, and Compulsory Social Security topped the industry groups recording the largest increases in employment as at April 2019.

Director General, Carol Coy, said the number of employed persons in both groups increased by 11,400 persons or 19.9 per cent.

This is according to STATIN’s Labour Force Survey for the month, details of which were outlined during the Institute’s quarterly briefing at The Knutsford Court Hotel in New Kingston, on Wednesday (July 17).

The Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) is reporting that Public Administration and Defence, and Compulsory Social Security topped the industry groups recording the largest increases in employment as at April 2019.

Director General, Carol Coy, said the number of employed persons in both groups increased by 11,400 persons or 19.9 per cent.

This is according to STATIN’s Labour Force Survey for the month, details of which were outlined during the Institute’s quarterly briefing at The Knutsford Court Hotel in New Kingston, on Wednesday (July 17).

Other industry groups recording notable increases are Other Community, Social and Personal Services, up 10,400 persons or 15.4 per cent; Construction, and Hotel and Restaurant Services, up 9,800 persons; and Real Estate, Renting and Business Activities, up 8,600 persons.

Ms. Coy said Construction accounted for the largest increase in male employment, with an out-turn of 9,500 or 9.8 per cent, followed by Other Community, Social and Personal Service Activities, with 6,000 persons.

Higher levels of female employment were recorded in Hotel and Restaurant Services, up 7,300 persons; Real Estate, Renting and Business Activities, up 7,200 persons; and Public Administration and Defence, and Compulsory Social Security, up 6,700 persons.

The Director General also reported that the most significant increase within the occupational groups occurred in the Service Workers and Shop and Market Sales Workers category, which increased by 18,100 persons to 293,700.

This, she added, was followed by Clerks, which rose by 15,900 persons over the review period to 92,500.

“Increased male employment was observed, largely in the groups ‘Elementary Occupations’ [up 6,500 persons], ‘Service Workers and Shop and Market Sales Workers’ [up 6,300 persons], and ‘Clerks’ [up 5,800 persons]. ‘Skilled Agricultural and Fishery Workers’ declined by 8,000,” the Director General informed.

Ms. Coy further advised that female employment primarily increased in the Service Workers and Shop and Market Sales Workers, and Clerk categories, rising by 11,800 and 10,100, respectively.

STATIN’s April 2019 Labour Force Survey showed that the number of persons in jobs increased by 29,900 to 1,244,500, which is 2.5 per cent more than the out-turn for the corresponding period last year.

It also showed a decrease in the number of unemployed persons by 25,900 or 19.7 per cent, to 105,400, over 2018.

The unemployment rate for the review period fell to a record 7.8 per cent, which is two percentage points lower than the corresponding period last year, and 0.2 per cent below the out-turn for the January labour force survey.

The rate of unemployment among youth, aged 14 to 24, declined by 6.4 percentage points, from 25.9 per cent to 19.5 per cent in April.

The overall labour force increased by 4,000 to 1,349,900 persons.