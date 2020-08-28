PSRA digitising several services

Executive Director of the Private Security Regulation Authority (PSRA), Rick Harris, says the agency is digitising several services in order to decrease the need for physical interaction and to improve service delivery to its clients.

Addressing the recent official opening of the PSRA’s western regional office in Montego Bay, St. James, Mr. Harris said digitisation will decrease face-to-face interaction, “which is especially crucial in this current [COVID-19] health crisis”.

He noted that as part of the digitisation process, the organisation will soon be facilitating online applications for the renewal of individual PSRA licences.

“This [online application] will further improve our service delivery time. In addition, we will be acquiring and mobilising a service delivery unit to increase our footprint across the island,” Mr. Harris said.

He added that the organisation will also be launching a smartphone application that will enable the PSRA “to engage with clients and gain more input from our stakeholders”.

Mr. Harris noted that the PSRA will be increasing the number of inspectors employed to the organisation to improve monitoring and inspection, and that the organisation is also looking to improve the electronic database of private security personnel and companies.

“This will allow for greater transparency and greater protection for our clients, companies and private security personnel,” Mr. Harris said.

He further outlined that the agency continues to facilitate workshops to improve training standards in the private security industry, adding that the organisation is also assessing training curricula and institutions to ensure that the island’s private security officers are meeting global standards.

Meanwhile, Mr. Harris admitted that the security industry has its challenges; however, the organisation is optimistic that with focus and dedication, the PSRA will be able to ensure that the private security sector reaches its maximum potential.

“We have excellent security guards and companies that are delivering great service [and] we are ready to take it to the next level, and the opening of the [western regional] office is just one step,” he outlined.

The PSRA’s western regional office will be used to register security personnel, as well as companies, and will monitor players in the private security industry to ensure that they are following regulations.