PSA: Manchester Road to be Closed this Evening

The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising that the main road between Williamsfield and Cumberland in Manchester will be closed tonight (Thursday, November 11, 2021). The road will be closed for eight hours, starting at 9:00 p.m in order to carry out emergency works on a storm water drain.

Community Relations Officer for the NWA’s Southern Region, Howard Hendriks says that the corridor will be closed in the vicinity of the Long Hill Road and is expected to be reopened at 5:00 a.m. on Friday.

As a result of this closure, motorists travelling from the direction of Bellfield towards Mandeville are being advised to travel the route through Davyton via Narriston and Content. They will exit onto the Williamsfield to Shooters Hill main road. The reverse obtains for motorists travelling from the direction of Mandeville.

Motorists are being reminded to obey the instructions of the flagmen and traffic signs posted along the corridor during the period of works.