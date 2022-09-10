Protocols to be Observed Following The Death of Her Majesty The Queen

D-Day
· D-Day has now been confirmed as Friday, 09 September 2022. This is due to the fact that the time of death was announced late in the day on Thursday, 08 September 2022.
Condolence Book
The Governor-General will sign the book at 10:00am local time on Saturday 10 September, 2022.
Flags
· Flags should be flown at half-mast until the day after the State Funeral.
· Flags should be flown for eight (8) hours on the day after the State Funeral.
Exception: Flags should be flown at full-mast at the time of the Principal Proclamation of His Majesty The King until 1:00 p.m. the following day. It is anticipated that the Principal Proclamation will be made by the Accession Council on Saturday, 10th September 2022.
Lying-in-State
· Her Majesty will lie-in-State from 15 – 18 September 2022.
State Funeral
· The State Funeral service will be held on Monday, 19 September 2022.
