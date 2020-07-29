Protocols For Community Bars And Taverns To Be Revisited

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, says the Government will be revisiting the coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols put in place for community bars and taverns.

Mr. McKenzie, who was addressing a digital town hall hosted by the Ministry recently, said that most of the entities have remained compliant since reopening.

“I want to lift my hat to the owners of taverns and community bars. They were one of the first areas that we [reopened]… and based on the survey that we are doing, they have been consistently abiding by the protocols.

“I think it is safe to say that we can now revisit the operation of taverns and community bars to see if we can now move those [patron] numbers to a different level,” he added.

Community bars and taverns were reopened on May 19 as part of the phased reopening of the island’s economy.

The protocols provide that there should be no stools, benches, chairs or tables for people within the bar, and no group games, dominoes etc. inside the bar or on the premises occupying the bar.

In addition, bars should accommodate no more than five persons at a time, including the bartender, and maintain physical distancing of six feet between each single seating unit.

Additionally, bar doors and windows must remain open during the operating hours and all the patrons, including the bartender, must wear a mask and protective clothing.

Meanwhile, Acting Director of Emergency Medical Services in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dr. Kurdell Espinosa Campbell, noted that as the country prepares for the community transmission phase of COVID-19 “we may have to revert, cancel, postpone and revise all of those protocols that we would have rolled out”.

The digital town hall was held to update citizens about the COVID-19 prevention protocols being implemented as the Government gradually reopens the economy, as well as address concerns citizens may have about the measures.