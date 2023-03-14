Project to Transform Downtown Kingston Expanded

The Kulture Key project is being expanded to continue the transformation of downtown Kingston into a cultural district.

The project highlights the country’s iconic musical heritage, among other things.

Addressing the monthly meeting of the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) in downtown Kingston, today (March 14), Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams, said the expansion work will include several other areas in downtown Kingston, apart from Mark Lane and Water Lane.

He informed that the response to the project has been quite positive from residents and visitors to the area.

“We have expanded the project to another section of Mark Lane, which we are completing,” he said.

The Mayor further noted that work commenced in February, which was observed as Reggae Month.

“As part of celebrating our music culture and music history, in Reggae Month we started a section of Beeston Street and Charles Street, which are a part of our music streets… so we felt that doing some work on those streets to celebrate the music history was quite in order,” he said.

Senator Williams pointed out that a section of Orange Street in the vicinity of Beeston and Charles Streets as well as Church Street between Barry Street and Port Royal Street will be undertaken.

He informed that funding will be sought for the Church Street aspect of the project, noting that discussions are under way with several entities.

“We have been in dialogue with UDC (Urban Development Corporation), TEF (Tourism Enhancement Fund) and other ministries and agencies to help fund that project as part of building out a friendlier and more aesthetically pleasing Municipality, so in the end we would not be limited to Mark Lane and Water Lane but we would have expanded the area that we call Kulture Key to other areas, including in the vicinity of the Municipality,” he said.

The Mayor informed that, ultimately, the aim is to add commerce to the areas. “The idea is that when we have completed this, is to have frequent events as often as we can in these areas as part of celebrating our music,” he said.

The project includes murals honouring Jamaican reggae icons.