Professor Lalor Heads List Of National Award Recipients On Heroes Day

Story Highlights The nation’s fourth honour, the Order of Merit (OM), will be bestowed on Professor, the Hon. Gerald Cecil Lalor, OJ, CD, on National Heroes Day, Monday (October 21).

This eminent scientist will head the list of 215 persons to be honoured at the Ceremony of Investiture and Presentation of National Honours and Awards, which will be held on the lawns of King’s House.

Professor Lalor will be recognised for his contribution to Jamaica and the world’s development through the application of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) and service to the public and private sectors. Meanwhile, four persons will be appointed as Members of the Order of Jamaica (OJ).

The nation’s fourth honour, the Order of Merit (OM), will be bestowed on Professor, the Hon. Gerald Cecil Lalor, OJ, CD, on National Heroes Day, Monday (October 21).

This eminent scientist will head the list of 215 persons to be honoured at the Ceremony of Investiture and Presentation of National Honours and Awards, which will be held on the lawns of King’s House.

Professor Lalor will be recognised for his contribution to Jamaica and the world’s development through the application of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) and service to the public and private sectors. Meanwhile, four persons will be appointed as Members of the Order of Jamaica (OJ).

They are Dr. Julius Winston Garvey, for distinguished contribution to universal civil activism and promotion of entrepreneurship and the legacy of Garveyism and Pan-Africanism; Robert Earle Levy, CD, for outstanding service to the agriculture sector and philanthropy; Dr. Alferita Constantia ‘Rita’ Marley, OD, for outstanding contribution to the popularisation of Jamaican music and brand Jamaica, and for humanitarian work through the Rita Marley Foundation; and Robert Dixon Pickersgill, for public service and political representation.

In addition, 41 persons will receive the Order of Distinction in the Rank of Commander and 40 individuals will receive the Order of Distinction in the Rank of Officer, for contribution in various fields.

The Badge of Honour for Gallantry (BH {G}) will be bestowed on Tamar Delise Blake for an act of courage and bravery in ensuring the safe return of a stolen infant, and Suzan Elizabeth Foster for rescuing a police officer, who was hit from his motorcycle and transporting him to the hospital.

Twenty-three individuals will receive the Badge of Honour for Meritorious Service {BH (M)}, and 30 will receive the Badge of Honour for Long and Faithful Service {BH (L)}.

Late Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Lance Corporal, Ricardo Dane Antonio Bennett, will be honoured with the Medal of Honour for Gallantry, for his quick, daring and selfless actions on Friday, September 2, 2016, when he confronted a gunman, who threatened him and other civilians at a Beauty and Barber Salon in Crossroads, Kingston, resulting in his untimely death.

JDF Lance Corporal Ferdinand Augustine Trench, will receive the Medal of Honour for Gallantry for saving the life of a gentleman who fell down a precipice along the Junction Main Road in St. Mary on August 6, 2011. Nine members of the JDF along with 25 members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), 11 members of the Jamaica Fire Brigade and 26 members of the Department of Correctional Services, will be conferred with the Medal of Honour for Meritorious Service.

The ceremony, which will be presided over by Governor-General, His Excellency The Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, is scheduled to start at 9:00 a.m.

The National Honours and Awards Ceremony will be preceded by a floral tribute at National Heroes Park at 8:00 a.m.