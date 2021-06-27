Professional Group Donates Desk Shields to Denham Town High School

The Denham Town High School in Kingston has received 350 desk shields from the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Jamaica Women in Engineering Affinity Group.

The donation is in support of the Government’s planned full resumption of face-to-face classroom instructional delivery when the 2021/22 academic year starts in September.

A symbolic presentation of the shields was made to Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams, by the Group’s Chair, Charlene Brown, during a ceremony at the Ministry’s offices in Kingston on Friday (June 25).

Mrs. Williams said the shields will provide an “added layer of protection” for students as the Government seeks to reestablish face-to-face learning in classrooms which, she noted, had been adversely impacted by the coronavirus (COVID -19) pandemic.

“We have to get back into the face-to-face environment. Going forward, education will continue to be [delivered] in [this] format, even though technology will remain a permanent part of education,” she said.

Mrs. Williams said that as part of efforts to facilitate the resumption of classroom instructional delivery, the Ministry was prioritising the vaccination of teachers.

She again urged members of the public to support the Ministry’s efforts to resume face-to-face learning by adhering to the established COVID-19 safety protocols, including wearing masks in public spaces, frequent handwashing and sanitising, and observing physical distancing.

Acting Principal of Denham Town High, Donovan Hunter, thanked the Affinity Group for the shields which he said would provide some reassurance as the sector takes steps to facilitate students’ return to the classroom.

He indicated that the shields would be allocated to students in the 10th and 11th grades and sixth form.

Mr. Hunter said the provisions will serve to protect students sitting the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations, adding that other youngsters will also benefit from the donation.

“The desk shields will, indeed, auger well for the prevention of the spread of the COVID 19 virus and also ensure that our students are maintaining [physical] distancing. The benefits are tremendous,” he said.

Meanwhile, 2021 Chair of IEEE Jamaica, Erica Simmonds, said the shields are intended to contribute to national development by protecting students who represent the country’s future.

She maintained that “we are going to be looking for other ways to continue to contribute to our nation.”