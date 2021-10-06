Professional Development of Teachers A Priority

Priority is being given to improving the professional development of teachers to assist in mitigating the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the education sector.

Education, Youth and Information Minister, Hon. Fayval Williams, is encouraging teachers at all levels to take advantage of available training programmes to build on their existing qualifications.

“We do recognise that teachers are expected to prepare students to become life-long learners. Teachers themselves have to learn and develop throughout their career. They need to be able to use these tools and technologies to take advantage of the latest research on learning and pedagogical practices,” she said.

Mrs. Williams was addressing the Jamaica Teaching Council (JTC) virtual forum held in observation of World Teachers’ Day, on Tuesday (October 5), under the theme ‘Teachers at the Heart of Education Recovery’.

Noting the pandemic’s disruptive effect on the education sector, she said the improved capacity among educators is critical in developing innovative teaching approaches to the new learning environment.

Mrs. Williams said the Ministry of Education has [been] working with the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA) and other stakeholder groups to develop and implement appropriate responses to mitigate the impact of the challenges.

Among the programmes available to educators is the Teacher Upgrade Programme. This is designed to provide funding to facilitate the upgrade of in-service teachers who are teaching outside their area of specialisation in special subject areas – English Language, Mathematics, Geography, the Sciences, as well as Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET).

Another one is the Mathematics, Science, TVET Teacher Education Initiative, which seeks to increase the number of fully trained teachers in these subject areas to make them available for deployment to the education system.

Scholarships are tenable at the University of the West Indies (UWI), The Mico University College, Churches Teachers’ College and Shortwood Teachers’ College for students pursuing mathematics or science education degrees, and at the University of Technology (UTech) Jamaica for TVET education programmes.

Bethlehem Moravian College was recently approved to offer Mathematics education degrees under the programme.

Mrs. Williams said the Ministry is also working with teacher-training institutions to amend their programme offerings to better integrate the use of information and communications technology in teaching delivery.

The introduction of greater specialisation at the primary level is another component that will seek to provide professional development opportunities for teachers.

“The Government is committed to helping our teachers continue their personal and professional development, so that you have the tools to do the job in the most effective way that you can,” Mrs. Williams said.