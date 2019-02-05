Productivity Centre to Provide Support for Export-Ready Firms

Story Highlights The Jamaica Productivity Centre (JPC) in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security will be collaborating with the Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) to boost the competiveness of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) under the Export Max III programme.

The support is being facilitated under a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed by the entities.

Labour Minister, Hon. Shahine Robinson, who made the disclosure at a quarterly media briefing held recently at her downtown Kingston offices, said the JPC continues to fulfil its mandate of assisting in driving economic growth by enhancing the productivity and competitiveness of firms.

“The JPC will work with 50 export-ready firms over the next three years under the JAMPRO Export Max III programme. The objective is to build their capacity and productivity skills,” she noted.

Export Max III is geared towards providing focused capacity-building, advocacy and market penetration support to exporters and export-ready firms.

The goal of the programme is to enable the companies to be competitively positioned to take advantage of market opportunities, to increase the export of non-traditional products and support the development of Jamaican MSMEs.

JAMPRO, in partnership with the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters’ Association (JMEA) and the Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC), launched the third instalment of the export development programme in November 2018.