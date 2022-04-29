Productivity Centre In Final Stages Of ISO Certification

The Jamaica Productivity Centre (JPC) in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security is in the final stages of attaining ISO 9001:2015 certification.
Portfolio Minister, Hon. Karl Samuda, in making the disclosure during the recent Sectoral debate presentation at Gordon House, said that the ISO certification will better enable the JPC to provide first-class services to all its stakeholders, while improving and enhancing the quality standards of the Ministry.
He said that the Ministry will be building the capacity of employees, so that they are able to monitor firm-level productivity.
The first stage of the initiative is geared towards building private-sector organisations and the second stage will focus on public-sector services.
“This programme will establish the capacity of our citizens to earn as well as expand the Ministry’s ability to audit/assess productivity effective¬ly,” Minister Samuda noted.
Minister Samuda said that the National Policy on Productivity continues to be a key focus of the JPC and is being developed as a strategic tool to improve productivity.
This is by inculcating a culture that prioritises productivity across various sectors of the economy.
“It will be data-driven and seeks to encourage evidence-based research, advocacy, training, and knowledge-sharing on matters relating to productivity,” Minister Samuda said.
He noted that, with the policy in place, Jamaica will have a roadmap to achieving waste reduction in critical areas such as the production of goods and services.
“It will also promote the manufacturing of higher value-added goods and services,” Minister Samuda added.
The JPC was established in April 2004 with tripartite partners – the Government of Jamaica, the Jamaica Confederation of Trade Unions (JCTU), and the Jamaica Employers’ Federation (JEF).
With an overall strategic goal of improving national productivity, the entity, through its policies, programmes products, and services, is the primary catalyst for inculcating a productivity-conscious culture in Jamaica.