Process Advanced for Fully Equipped Operating Theatre at Noel Holmes Hospital

The Government is well advanced in its efforts to establish a fully equipped operating theatre at Noel Holmes Hospital in Lucea, Hanover.
Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon Christopher Tufton, in making the disclosure following a tour of the facility on July 20, said the procurement process, though tedious and lengthy, is now at an advanced stage.
“We are advanced in the process, which is a commitment that we have made to establish a proper fully equipped operating theatre here at Noel Holmes. I am anticipating in the latter part of this year to be in a position to speak more authoritatively on the operating theatre here,” Minister Tufton said.
Dr. Tufton informed that once completed, the new facility will significantly enhance the hospital’s capacity to handle more complex medical procedures and cater to the healthcare needs of the community.
Meanwhile, he said the hospital’s minor operating theatre, which was retrofitted some two years ago to handle minor surgeries, including procedures like C-sections, has been functioning effectively.
Dr. Tufton noted that the facility has been instrumental in hosting the ‘Code Care’ arrangement, wherein nurses from abroad were brought in to assist with a backlog of critical minor surgeries.
He emphasised that it is important for all parishes, regardless of their population size, to have access to a properly equipped operating theatre.
Dr. Tufton said the facility continues to serve as a vital asset in the provision of quality healthcare in the region, and extended commendation to the hospital staff for their outstanding support to the rehabilitation efforts at Cornwall Regional Hospital, and their dedicated response during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He reassured the hospital staff and the citizens that the Government remains committed to providing the resources and support necessary to improve healthcare infrastructure and services across the nation.