Private Security Regulation Authority Strengthening COVID-19 Safeguards

Story Highlights The Private Security Regulation Authority (PSRA) has strengthened protocols and safeguards to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Measures have also been implemented to ensure individuals adhere to physical distancing guidelines.

The PSRA is responsible for monitoring and regulating contract security organisations, proprietary security entities, private security guards, private investigators, and security trainers.

The entity has acquired thermometers for the monitored reading of clients and employees prior to their entering the office, and disposable face masks are to be issued where necessary.

These include moving from an open office concept to incorporate physical barriers to significantly reduce the extent of personal interactions.

Additionally, there is a limitation on the number of customers allowed inside the PSRA on any occasion.

All customers are required to wear a mask that covers the mouth and nose and use hand-sanitising facilities that have been mounted at the office’s entrance, and will be screened prior to being admitted.

Employees have been issued with sanitisers and other products for the cleaning of their work areas.

They have also been provided with reusable personal protective equipment, including masks and face shields.

Operations Manager, Vivette Webber-McLaughlin, said the entity will continue to adhere to the protocols established by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

“We remain committed to minimising the health risk posed by COVID-19 to our team, our valued customers and their families,” she said.

