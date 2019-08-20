Principal Director of PSTM Says eBRF Will Help to Improve Ranking

Story Highlights Principal Director of the Public Sector Transformation and Modernisation Programme (PSTM), Office of the Cabinet, Wayne Robertson, says the recently launched Electronic Business Registration Form (eBRF) will help Jamaica to improve its ranking on the World Bank Doing Business Report Index.

The island is ranked at 75 among 190 economies, according to the 2018 Doing Business Report.

Speaking at a JIS Studio 58A session recently, Mr. Robertson said the PSTM programme at its core focuses on improving efficiencies within the public sector, in terms of operational activities.

Principal Director of the Public Sector Transformation and Modernisation Programme (PSTM), Office of the Cabinet, Wayne Robertson, says the recently launched Electronic Business Registration Form (eBRF) will help Jamaica to improve its ranking on the World Bank Doing Business Report Index.

The island is ranked at 75 among 190 economies, according to the 2018 Doing Business Report.

Speaking at a JIS Studio 58A session recently, Mr. Robertson said the PSTM programme at its core focuses on improving efficiencies within the public sector, in terms of operational activities.

“We want to make processes simple, so we carried out business process re-engineering and worked with the Ministries, Departments and Agencies to build capacities generally, training workers, looking at their operations and making recommendations,” he explained.

According to Mr. Robertson, the Trade & Investment Facilitation and Service Excellence objective under the PSTM programme looks at areas in terms of business facilitation and eliminating red tape.

“We cannot frustrate the persons who do business with the Government, we must make it easier to do business. We have to look at the data and ensure that we are listening to our clients, because we also have feedback mechanisms that guide us accordingly,” he said.

Mr. Robertson noted that information and communications technology (ICT), which is another PSTM objective, has been critical to all of the project’s operations, including eBRF.

The Companies Office of Jamaica’s (COJ) online platform eBRF offers persons the opportunity to register their businesses and companies from anywhere in the world.