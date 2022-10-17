Prince Ermias Sahle Selassie Lays Floral Tribute at Seville Heritage Park

President of the Crown Council of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, His Imperial Highness, Prince Ermias Sahle Selassie, on Saturday (October 15), laid a floral tribute honouring Jamaica’s African ancestors buried at Seville Heritage Park in St. Ann.

This was laid on the heritage monument that doubles as the final resting place of the African ancestors whose remains, which were discovered in informal graves to the rear of the 301-acre property, were exhumed and reinterred at the front.

A local delegation comprising Members of Parliament, Councillors, and Justices of the Peace (JPs) as well as Ethiopian officials participated in the event

It formed part of the Ethiopian Prince’s special visit to Jamaica for National Heritage Week.

The groups also toured the Park, during which they were viewed artifacts and learnt more about the property’s occupants during the period of slavery.

In a special address, Minister of Gender, Culture, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, who accompanied the visiting party, emphasised the importance of Prince Ermias’ visit to Seville to understand more about Jamaica’s and Africa’s history.

“It is heartwarming that this has happened today. This site is sacred ground. We really feel that the history surrounding this plantation and its 301 acres is scattered with important artifacts and it tells a story,” Ms. Grange indicated.

“I think when [Prince Ermias Sahle Selassie] leaves Jamaica, he will know more about Jamaican history almost as much as he can say about this, because we have really taken him throughout our diverse culture,” she added.

The Minister noted that Seville is rich in history and several explorations are in the pipeline to unearth the property and its surrounding environs which could “bring great wealth to Jamaica.”

For his part, Prince Ermias said he felt honoured to visit the park, noting that it helped him to connect the dots between Jamaica’s and Africa’s heritage.

“I felt a lot of emotions observing what transpired on this territory, and not just simply from a historical point of view, but also from the point of view that our people were buried behind the house and forgotten. Yet God, in his own time, brought them back and out to be immortalised at the front,” he explained.

He urged Jamaicans to expose the country’s youth to the local heritage and culture early.

“Capture them early [so that they can] take interest in such a heritage, because they are going to be the future custodians of this great estate and teach them the value of what it took to build it and the sacrifices made by their ancestors,” the Prince said.