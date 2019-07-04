Prime Minister Updates UN Secretary-General on Climate Initiative

Prime Minister Andrew Holness this morning (July 4) held bilateral talks with His Excellency Antonio Guterrez, United Nations Secretary-General.

The meeting was held in the margins of the 40th Regular meeting of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community, CARICOM in Gros-Islet, St. Lucia.

Prime Minister Holness updated the UN Secretary-General on the plans to deal with the Secretary-General’s Climate Action Initiative.

Jamaica is co-chair of the Initiative along with France and Qatar.

Prime Minister Holness reaffirmed his commitment to the task to strategically raise awareness on climate resilience and funding.

The leaders of the three nations have been assigned to help raise 100 billion dollars to help to support Global Climate Action.

In that regard, Prime Minister Holness underscored the importance to replenish the Green Climate Fund (GCF), noting the necessity for developed countries and the private sector to donate more to climate change initiatives.

Prime Minister Holness noted that progress is being made on the Climate Finance & Carbon Pricing work stream, on which Jamaica is co-lead.

Prime Minister Holness said he is working to leverage support for the floating of climate resilience bonds which would attract the private sector.

The Prime Minister also informed the UN Secretary-General that he will further raise awareness during his international engagements.

The UN Secretary General acknowledged the work being done by Prime Minister Holness and thanked him for being a part of the initiative.